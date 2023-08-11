Cure 4 The Kids | 8/11/23

Mitchell Koulouris from Cure 4 The Kids joins us to discuss Christmas 4 The Kids. It features over a dozen tracks from artists all over the world including a new version of the John Lennon classic, "Happy Xmas". Our very own Jessica Rosado is featured on the track that will be released on Oct. 13.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 11, 2023
