Crowds, snow expected over holiday weekend in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is expected to be busy over the New Year’s weekend.

Officials say they are expecting crowds in the area due to the current snow base and forecasted snow over the next couple of days.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The expected snow will impact travel on Nevada State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road), 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road).

RELATED: Winter storm brings 15 inches of new snow to Lee Canyon

The U.S. Forest Service and partnering Mount Charleston Winter Alliance organizations remind the public that during this type of winter weather it is always best to stay home and wait for conditions to improve. Chain restrictions are in effect for the mountains during times of snow.

Visitors must comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs on Lee and Kyle Canyon Roads when they indicate that four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains are required to proceed up the mountain. Failure to comply will result in unsafe driving conditions and may result in accidents, stuck vehicles, and citations issued by law enforcement.

For more detailed information on chain requirements visit here.

Before heading up the mountain, it is critical to check real-time road information by calling 511 within Nevada or here.

The popularity of Lee and Kyle Canyons over a holiday weekend can bring tens of thousands of cars to the area. Visitors are reminded it is best to be there by 9 a.m. on these days. If you wait to come up later, you may have to wait to go up the mountain if traffic is too congested or conditions are unsafe, so be patient and abide by traffic laws.

To ensure timely emergency response and public safety during the popular winter months, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department monitor traffic congestion, available parking, and road conditions in Kyle and Lee canyons and regulate access.

Depending on conditions, delays and periodic road closures may occur on Lee and Kyle Canyon Roads and Deer Creek Road.

Visitors are reminded to abide by all posted parking signs in both Kyle and Lee Canyons. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and towed.

In areas where roadside parking is permitted, ensure all tires are to the right of the white line to keep the lane clear for emergency vehicles.

For more detailed information where parking is restricted visit here.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Go Mt. Charleston’s snow season webpage and for current weather conditions, visitors can check the National Weather Service website.

Lee Canyon Ski Resort is open for skiing and snowboarding. Information about the ski resort, COVID restrictions, winter activities, facility availability, and parking information is available here.

During the winter months, the Ski Resort manages the McWilliams Campground, Old Mill Picnic Area, and Foxtail Snow Play Area in Lee Canyon. The Old Mill Picnic Area is generally open on weekends and holidays.

When there is at least 12 inches of snow, the Foxtail area is also open on weekends and holidays. It is best to check the resort website for details.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway facilities and parking area at 2525 Kyle Canyon Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather dependent. Face coverings are required to enter the building.

Public restroom facilities are available in Kyle Canyon at the Cliff Rose Trailhead across the traffic circle from the visitor gateway and in Lee Canyon at Sawmill Picnic Area.

Dial *NHP (*647) in case of a roadway emergency or 911 to report a serious accident. Since cell phone service is limited, public phones are located along Lee Canyon Road near Lee Meadows and the Old Mill Picnic Area.

The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance says it promotes public safety during the winter months when Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon see large spikes in visitation.