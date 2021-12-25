Winter storm brings 15 inches of new snow to Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A winter storm that moved through the Las Vegas valley before Christmas brought several inches of snow to the mountains.

13 First Alert Weather Report

Representatives at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort say the storm brought about 15 inches of snow overnight and into Friday morning.

Lee Canyon

With the additional snow, some of the upper terrains are open at the resort.

Workers say they were prepping the chairlifts, lift towers to open soon. Mountain patrol is also surveying and roping off trails and terrain.

Bluebird chairlift is currently open with Sherwood expected to open in the next few days, according to the resort.