WATCH: HPD sharing more details in fatal police shooting after man chased ex with a knife

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police will share more details surrounding a domestic disturbance call that turned into a police shooting.
Last week, police were sent to a home near the 200 block of Scotgrove Street after a woman reported she was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend.
WATCH for the initial information shared by the Henderson Police Department:
Police previously told media that the woman came running out of the home with a man chasing her with a knife.
Police said that for the victim's safety, officers began to shoot at the suspect.
Those officers were identified by Henderson Police earlier this week as Officer Lukas Braun, Officer Joseph DeLaCruz, Officer Omar Teran and Officer Shane Webber. All officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
That briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., which we will carry here live:
-
Man jailed for open murder amid investigation of fatal North Las Vegas shootingInvestigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jesse Robinson III, who was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.
Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in fatal shooting, house fireWilliam Hall's attorney raised concerns about his mental health and the judge ordered a competency evaluation.
Authorities search for suspect in North Las Vegas stabbingIt happened just after noon in the area of Stocker Street and West Owens Avenue, just east of the I-15, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Report: Man waited armed outside burning home before killing exThrough an arrest report Channel 13 obtained, we're learning more about the circumstances of the shooting and William Hall's mental state leading up to that night.