WATCH: HPD sharing more details in fatal police shooting after man chased ex with a knife

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police will share more details surrounding a domestic disturbance call that turned into a police shooting.

Last week, police were sent to a home near the 200 block of Scotgrove Street after a woman reported she was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend.

WATCH for the initial information shared by the Henderson Police Department:

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Henderson

Police previously told media that the woman came running out of the home with a man chasing her with a knife.

Police said that for the victim's safety, officers began to shoot at the suspect.

Those officers were identified by Henderson Police earlier this week as Officer Lukas Braun, Officer Joseph DeLaCruz, Officer Omar Teran and Officer Shane Webber. All officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

That briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., which we will carry here live: