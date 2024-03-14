WANTED: Warrant issued for suspected gunman who shot 3 people at Las Vegas convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting into a convenience store in east Las Vegas. The incident left two people dead and and injured another.

On March 5, police received a shot spotter alert in the 5000 block of east Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. While officers were traveling to that location, several people inside the business called 911 to report a shooting.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds. A woman in her 20s was found in the parking lot outside the convenience store while two additional victims were found inside the convenience store, another woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s.

The woman outside the store, who the Clark County Coroner's Office identified as Summer Lange, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second woman, identified as Rona M. Ah-Foon, was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she later died.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was interviewed by police and identified the man who shot him as his best friend, Jason Manuel, according to the report.

The warrant states the two were at odds because Manuel believed the man had slept with his wife. The man told police that wasn't the case and that Manuel's wife had asked him for help "pushing meth."

Four days prior to the incident, the man claims Manuel shot at him several times and nearly hit him.

Police looked up Manuel's records and found he had several priors out of Nevada and California. One 2004 arrest in California led to Manuel being convicted of aggravated mayhem, murder, and robbery charges.

Manuel's wife told police that after the shooting, he stole her black Audi SUV with Carmax vanity plates and took off.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Manuel is not in police custody.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation can content LVMPD's Homicide Section directly at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.