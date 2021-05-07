Video shows feds hauling animals away from 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe's property

With a case against him still pending in Las Vegas, controversial big cat owner Jeff Lowe of "Tiger King" is facing big trouble with the feds.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife were at Lowe's facility in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Thursday, armed with a search and seizure warrant.

Video from TMZ shows federal officials confiscating several big cats and loading them into individual cages to haul away.

Lowe's lawyer says the warrant was sealed.

The Lowes are no longer licensed to exhibit big cats.

Both are the subject of an ongoing federal case for alleged violations of Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.