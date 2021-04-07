Jeff Lowe of 'Tiger King' skips Las Vegas court appearance again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jeff Lowe, who became a household name because of his appearance in the docu-series “Tiger King,” was not in court again today in Las Vegas.

Lowe is accused of illegally using animals to make money in Las Vegas.

EARLIER STORY: 'Tiger King' Jeff Lowe expected to appear in Vegas courtroom

Last month, Lowe’s attorney told a judge that Lowe was unable to make it to court because he was in the hospital. The judge responded that he wanted proof.

Today, Lowe’s attorney told the judge that Lowe had a stroke and that he sent the required medical documents on Tuesday night.

The attorney also requested that the next hearing be delayed for 6 months.

The prosecutor pointed out that Lowe was seen in the public on March 27 — 4 days after the last hearing — and that he was “doing what he usually does.”

The judge ordered the next status check to be held on May 11. At that time, a new hearing date will be set for Lowe and he will be required to attend.

According to a TMZ story, Lowe had a stroke while at a casino in Oklahoma on March 18. He reportedly spent 3 days in the hospital.

Lowe and his wife also claimed afterwards that Lowe may have been poisoned.

