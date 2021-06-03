Vegas police, FBI to update homicide investigation involving identified child

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and FBI will hold a joint press conference Thursday to provide an update on a homicide investigation that is involving an identified child.

A boy's body was found near Mountain Springs Trailhead on May 28 and authorities say they are continuing their investigation now several days since a hiker discovered the body.

PREVIOUS: Police in Las Vegas search for ID of child's body found by hiker

Authorities have been asking teachers, in particular, to pay close attention to the new digitally enhanced picture released over the previous weekend.

Detectives believe the child is 8 and 12 years old, about 4-foot, 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 123 pounds.

Wednesday, Jose Montes spoke out about being mistakenly accused of killing his son after the mother of his 8-year-old son, Daniel, misidentified the body, as her son was indeed alive and well with Montes.

RELATED: Las Vegas father looking to clear name after mistakenly accused of killing son

Thursday's press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the LVMPD’s Headquarters.

Stay with 13 Action News for live coverage of this morning's press conference