Valley father looking to clear name after mistakenly accused of killing son

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas father is looking to clear his name after being mistakenly accused of killing his son after his mother misidentified the body of a young boy found Friday in the remote desert west of the valley.

Jose Montes says he is still in disbelief that he was accused of murder and doesn't understand how the mother of his eight-year-old son Daniel came to that conclusion. He was camping in southern Utah over the weekend with his 11-year-old Eden and Daniel who are half brothers.

Montes says he's focused on clearing his name fearing his reputation might be damaged after his ordeal. He also wanted to show his sons that he had nothing to hide and he would never do anything like that.