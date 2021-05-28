Body of child found near hiking trail outside of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after a hiker located the body of a child on a trail near the side of State Route 160 near Mountain Springs.

SR 160 is the main roadway between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

LVMPD says at about 7:30 a.m. a group of hikers on a trail right off the highway were walking when one of the hikers went off the trail and discovered the body of a child behind a bush.

After initial observations police say he is clearly the victim of a homicide.

The police say the child is a male and maybe white, Latin or Asian between the ages of 8 and 12 years old. He has dark black hair.

Police say if you know someone who is missing in that age range to please contact the LVMPD Homicide Unit at 702-828-3521 or crime stoppers.