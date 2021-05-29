AMBER ALERT: Police seek half-brother of boy found by hiker near Las Vegas, father last seen with them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Amber Alert is underway for a missing 11-year-old boy whose half-brother was identified by a family member as the boy whose body was found by a hiker near Las Vegas Friday morning.

Police say the boy's mother identified him as her 8-year-old son after seeing a police sketch. He was not immediately identified by investigators during the Saturday morning update.

PREVIOUS: Police seek tips after child's body found near hiking trail outside of Las Vegas

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boy's half-brother, 11-year-old Eden Montes, is urged to contact authorities immediately.

Eden is described by police as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, around 5-feet tall and 110 pounds. He was last wearing an unknown-colored t-shirt with "Vans" on it, khaki-colored pants and black tennis shoes with the wording "Champion" on them. He was also wearing a black Raiders hat.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police say both boys were last seen with their biological father on Thursday night. It was around 12 hours later that the 8-year-old's body was found near the trailhead on State Route 160, the main roadway between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Police are also actively looking for the father, Las Vegas resident Jose Montes-Herrera. He is described by police as a 37-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall and 225 pounds.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Both Jose Montes-Herrera and his son Eden Montes were last seen on May 27 at around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Silverheart Avenue, near S. Nellis and E. Charleston boulevards.

Both Jose Montes-Herrera and his son Eden Montes were last seen in a white GMC pick-up truck with Nevada plates "LVU00X" that was pulling a white toy hauler-type RV with a checkerboard pattern on the sides/rear.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story, stay with 13 Action News for updates.

Watch the full police update on Saturday morning below: