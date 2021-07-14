Vegas PD: Man arrested after dog found hung, not breathing on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a 40-year-old man is facing charges stemming from an incident involving the malicious treatment of an animal.

Police officers were called to the 3600 block of Boulder Highway on July 13 at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist an animal control officer who said that a man had hung his dog and that the dog was not breathing.

The animal control officer informed the arriving officers that he was attempting to detain the man in question but he was walking away from the scene.

LVMPD officers were able to make contact with the man later identified as Tobenna Okobi.

Animal control says Okobi's puppy was found hanging on a fence on the south side of the complex on Boulder Highway by the main office and that it appeared the dog was left there for about a day.

Okobi told authorities that he had been looking for his dog and did not know that the dog was tied up by the front office and that he did not know who tied the dog.

However, an arrest report says video footage from the complex showed Okobi walking to the front of the property at about 3 a.m. and was then seen walking back to the rear of the complex without his dog.

Authorities say due to the fact that Okobi left his dog unattended in 113-degree weather without food or water and the dog ultimately died, that he was placed under arrest for malicious torture of a dog.

The 40-year-old man also had two outstanding warrants, according to the Las Vegas police.