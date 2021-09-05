Vegas PD: Human remains found in trash can on Arville Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a scene where human remains were found in a trash can over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Arville Street, between Charleston and Oakey boulevards, at about 10 p.m. Saturday with reports of human remains located at a property.

Responding officers found the remains and notified homicide detectives who then responded to the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sunday, police said they haven't immediately identified a person of interest or a motive and their investigation remains ongoing.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died after family has been notified.