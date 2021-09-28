UFC fighter Jon Jones damages police vehicle during Las Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities release further details into the arrest of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jon Jones from last week in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the incident started at Caesars Palace where Jones was staying with his fiance, Jessie Moses, on Sept. 24 at about 5 a.m. when a security officer noticed Moses had a bloody lip and blood on her clothes.

Moses then told police that the couple had been arguing and that Jones had touched the back of her head and pulled her hair, according to the arrest report.

LVMPD officers were notified and able to track down Jones near the hotel. However, Jones became irate and smashed his head into the hood of the patrol vehicle that left a medium-sized dent when he was being detained.

Jones' was an "emotional roller coaster" according to police but he eventually calmed down and told them the two had been going through a lot lately and that the couple did get into an argument in the hotel room.

Police booked Jones on suspicion of domestic battery and injuring or tampering with a vehicle with damages of $5,000 or more.