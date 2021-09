LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UFC star was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Police Department and is facing a domestic battery charge.

Jon Jones, 34, was arrested for misdemeanor battery domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle at about 5:45 a.m., according to the LVMPD.

Friday afternoon, Jones remained at the Clark County Detention Center, according to records, with a scheduled court date on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Further details weren't immediately released by authorities.