U.S. Air Force master sergeant assigned to Nellis Air Force Base sentenced to prison for guns, drugs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force assigned to Nellis Air Force Base was sentenced today to 32 months in prison for selling a large quantity of methamphetamine and for trafficking firearms (including an AK-47 rifle) without a Federal Firearms License, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Michael Reimers, 41, pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson sentenced Reimers to three years of supervised release, according to a press release.

Reimers — who is not a licensed firearms dealer — sold an AK-47, a .26 caliber handgun, and a 12 gauge shotgun to various buyers in 2019. In addition, he reportedly sold large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine to the same buyers.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the DEA, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaheen Torgoley prosecuted the case.

