Two taken to hospital, one arrested after overnight barricade in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lumassina Way in Henderson due to a family disturbance.
They responded at around 7 p.m.
Police said the suspect was barricade in the home, prompting a call to Henderson's SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Steven Wilbanks, was eventually taken into custody.
Due to his injuries, Wilbanks was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Following his medical care, he will be booked into the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
The victim was treated for injuries and released from the hospital.
