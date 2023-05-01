Two suspects arrested for allegedly setting fires after arguing at multiple Strip properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said two suspects were arrested for setting fires at Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

According to an arrest report, the suspects have been identified as Amber Crow and Daniel Rodriguez. Crow is in her 40s and Rodriguez is in his 20s.

Crow has been charged with arson in the 1st degree, arson in the 3rd degree and burglary with a business in the 1st offense.

Police said these incidents happened April 28 at 6:47 p.m.

Officials determined that the fire set on the 69th floor at Horseshoe was set intentionally, according to the arrest report. Investigators said Crow allegedly started the the fires on the Flamingo's 24th floor as well as a a bush fire at Caesars Palace.

Police wrote that due to those fires, the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center Detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

In the arrest report, police who responded to the Horseshoe fire said they discovered the 69th floor was completely covered in smoke, "mostly coming from behind a Pepsi vending machine."

Police also reported spotting a burning bag in the hallway that was close to the machine.

Arson investigators arrived to the floor after the fire was extinguished and said that the bulk of the fire was due to a vacuum that was stored behind the machine.

"The vacuum bag caught fire and accelerated the heat and smoke," police said.

The fire did not have any impact to the nearby floors. The sprinklers inside the hotel were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire with the Clark County Fire Department putting out the rest.

The Horseshoe did not have a hallway camera but they do have elevator cameras. They showed a man and a woman going up to the 69th floor and then exiting at about 8:05 p.m.

The Flamingo also had a similar fire on the same day around 7 a.m. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the two fires lit on the 24th floor of the hotel and extinguished them. Detectives also went to the Flamingo and saw video surveillance that showed the same woman. However, the male suspect was not found in this footage.

At Caesars Palace, security also told police the same man and woman also set fire to a bush at the property.

Officers were able to take the male suspect found into custody while he was attempting to leave Caesars Palace while police also took Crow into custody in the valet area.

Daniel told police that Crow "usually sets fires after they argue but she did not have any grievances or espoused any extremist ideologies."

When officers interviewed Crow, she said Daniel lit all the fires at all the properties and she denied starting any fires according to the arrest report. Crow stated that Daniel started the fires because he was upset with her. Crow states that Daniel, "has not been the same mentally since January. He gets upset with her and burns all her belongings."

Police said there was no surveillance video of the two setting any of the fires. However, because they were seen entering and leaving the areas that the fires occurred, police determined that the two were responsible for the fires.