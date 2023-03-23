Two people sentenced for Nevada welfare fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people will spend time behind bars after being convicted of fraudulently obtaining welfare benefits.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the announcement on Thursday.

The attorney general's office said that between February 2018 and August 2021, 53-year-old Charles Bridges and 45-year-old Latonya Gultry submitted false applications and received money from the Medical Assistance and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

The pair eventually received $212,844.73.

"My officer will not allow bad actors to defraud the services put in place to protect our residents," Ford said in a statement. "Defrauding the state welfare system is an upsetting and reprehensible crime and I am glad to see justice done in this case."

Bridges was sentenced to spend 19 to 48 months in jail. Gultry was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in jail and was given a suspended sentenced along with probation for three years.

Both defendants were also ordered to pay back all of the money they received.