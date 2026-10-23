Two dead in Friday morning Henderson shooting, suspect arrested

HENDERSON, Nv. — UPDATE

Channel 13 has learned from the Henderson Police Department (HPD) that a suspect was arrested in relation to a double-fatal shooting in Henderson this morning.

According to HPD, 22-year-old Andre Thigpen Jr. was booked on two counts of open murder, as well as hit-and-run related charges.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Center Street around 7 a.m. today, where they found a man and a woman that had been shot. Both victims were 32 years old, and were pronounced dead at the scene.



The initial call to dispatchers stated that a man ran from the apartment complex the victims resided in, sharing that he later drove away following the sound of gunshots.

Around 7:07 a.m., officers found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect from the apartment complex, which was "reportedly involved in a crash on Lake Mead Parkway near Lake Las Vegas Parkway."

Police shared that Thigpen Jr. ran from the vehicle, and was stopped and taken into custody by officers.

They later learned that Thigpen Jr. was a family member of one of the victims.

This investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Another shooting has been reported in Henderson.

This one happened Friday morning around the Cascade Apartments on Center Street.

—Footage from the crime scene—

Two dead in Friday morning Henderson shooting

Police say two people, a man and a woman believed to be around 30 years old, died at the Cascade Apartment Complex after the first 911 call came in early Friday morning.

This comes just a day after a 40-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Hampton Court apartment complex nearby.

"I feel real bad, I feel sad. I mean, three people lost their lives," one neighbor told Channel 13.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.