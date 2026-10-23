Man pleads guilty after dragging horse by truck to its death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who admitted to killing his horse after dragging it with a truck has pleaded guilty to four gross misdemeanors.

As part of a signed plea agreement, Guadalupe Camarillo Guameros would serve no more than 179 days in the Clark County Detention Center.

Guameros turned himself into police during the summer after video circulated on social media of his lassoed horse, Pinto, being pulled by a moving truck along Ringe Lane in East Las Vegas.

LVMPD Las Vegas police are asking for information to help them locate the owner of a horse found dead in the east valley, and the driver of a white pickup truck seen on video pulling it.

The horse ultimately collapsed and died. Guameros ended up leaving its body near someone's front yard and fleeing the scene.

During an interview with detectives, an emotional Guameros said it was typical for him to walk Pinto this way, while denying any intent to injure or kill the animal.

An arrest report citing Guarmeros' relative suggested he may have been "scared due to not being a citizen and recently being put on dialysis."

In the plea agreement, Guameros acknowledged the conviction could lead to potential removal from the United States.