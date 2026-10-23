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LVMPD seeks information in cold case from 1990

Herbert Grossman
LVMPD
Herbert Grossman
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared details of a cold case from over three decades ago to social media.

According to LVMPD, 68-year-old Herbert Bertram Grossman was robbed and murdered between Nov. 23 and 26 in 1990.

Grossman resided at Apple Apartments during the incident. Police said that he let in a visitor during that timeframe, but a witness never saw the man Grossman let in leave the apartment.

The witness described the visitor as a white man in his 20s-30s, standing around six feet tall, medium build, with medium-dark hair. They also recalled that he wore a white button-down shirt and Levi jeans.

Grossman's home was found ransacked after the visit, with several items reported missing.

LVMPD urges anyone with information to come forward and bring answers to Grossman's family. You can do so by contacting LVMPD Homicide at at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit http://CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

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