LVMPD seeks information in cold case from 1990

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared details of a cold case from over three decades ago to social media.

According to LVMPD, 68-year-old Herbert Bertram Grossman was robbed and murdered between Nov. 23 and 26 in 1990.

Grossman resided at Apple Apartments during the incident. Police said that he let in a visitor during that timeframe, but a witness never saw the man Grossman let in leave the apartment.

He knocked on Herbert Grossman’s door. Herbert let him inside. The witness never saw the man leave. Sometime between November 23 and November 26, 1990, 68-year-old Herbert Bertram Grossman was robbed and murdered inside his apartment at the Apple Apartments in Las Vegas. His home had been ransacked, and several belongings were missing. A witness described the visitor as a White man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build and medium-dark hair. He wore a white button-down shirt and Levi jeans. Decades later, Herbert’s case remains unsolved—but someone may still remember the visitor, the missing property, or a detail they once believed was insignificant. Please watch. Please share. Help bring answers to Herbert’s family and justice to his memory. Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit https://t.co/mxbXnLDwxI. Herbert Bertram Grossman is never forgotten. #NeverForgotten #HerbertGrossman #ColdCase — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 22, 2026

The witness described the visitor as a white man in his 20s-30s, standing around six feet tall, medium build, with medium-dark hair. They also recalled that he wore a white button-down shirt and Levi jeans.

Grossman's home was found ransacked after the visit, with several items reported missing.

LVMPD urges anyone with information to come forward and bring answers to Grossman's family. You can do so by contacting LVMPD Homicide at at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit http://CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.