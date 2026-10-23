Two dead in Friday morning Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, Nv. — Another shooting has been reported in Henderson.
This one happened Friday morning around the Cascade Apartments on Center Street.
Police say two people died at the location.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
-
Man pleads guilty after dragging horse by truck to its deathA man who admitted to killing his horse after dragging it with a truck has pleaded guilty to four gross misdemeanors.
Chicago brothers suspected of planning and carrying out deadly robbery at Las Vegas businessTwo Chicago brothers are suspected of planning and carrying out a deadly robbery in Las Vegas last week. Reynaldo Rodis was discovered shot to death inside his business called Elevated Life on East Flamingo Road.
LVMPD seeks information in cold case from 1990On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared details of a cold case from over three decades ago to social media.
Juvenile arrested after firearm recovered from Sierra Vista High SchoolChannel 13 has learned from CCSD about an incident involving a juvenile's arrest at Sierra Vista High School.