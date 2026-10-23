Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Two dead in Friday morning Henderson shooting

Henderson Cascade Apartments double murder
KTNV
Henderson Cascade Apartments double murder
Posted
and last updated

HENDERSON, Nv. — Another shooting has been reported in Henderson.

This one happened Friday morning around the Cascade Apartments on Center Street.

Police say two people died at the location.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13