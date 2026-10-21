Coroner's office identifies man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Henderson home, according to police.

Police responded to a welfare check request at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2000 block of Tiger Links Drive.

Officers entered the home and found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Those found dead were identified as 72-year-old Michael Britt and 70-year-old Barbara Britt.

Detectives believe Michael Britt fatally shot Barbara before shooting himself.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.