Coroner's office identifies man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Henderson home, according to police.
Police responded to a welfare check request at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 2000 block of Tiger Links Drive.
Officers entered the home and found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
Those found dead were identified as 72-year-old Michael Britt and 70-year-old Barbara Britt.
Detectives believe Michael Britt fatally shot Barbara before shooting himself.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
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