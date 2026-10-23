HENDERSON (KTNV) — A woman is dead after Henderson police say she was shot and killed at her home at the Hampton Court complex on Warm Springs Road and Center Street.

Henderson police told Channel 13 the shooting happened Thursday around 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they tried to help the victim, a woman in her 40s, but she died at the scene. She has yet to be identified.

So far, no arrests have been made.

WATCH | Woman shot, killed at Henderson's Hampton Court complex, police say

Henderson police investigate shooting that killed woman at Hampton Court complex home

The shooting happened right in front of Brandi Hall's home at the Hampton Court complex, a place where she also works from home. She learned about it after walking outside to run errands.

"Not even knowing what's going on. It's scary," Hall said. "It's extremely nerve wrecking... It's sad that we have to live like this."

Hall told me she was scared something had happened to a child in the neighborhood.

"All of our kids travel back and forth to school. If there's a shooting, if there's police presence, we're always concerned, and it's a couple times a month," Hall said. "I'm always heightened. I'm always in survival mode."

I went to Henderson police to see how often they responded to calls in the neighborhood. While I'm still waiting on the official report I've requested, they told me they have responded to multiple incidents at the complex.

Henderson Police Capt. Haven Tillmon said that while there have been no arrests, authorities do believe it was an isolated shooting.

Henderson police said they will release more information as the investigation continues.

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