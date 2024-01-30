Truck sought in fatal hit-and-run found with a new paint job; driver still at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police now know the location of a truck sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision — but its driver remains at large.

Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the black 1992 GMC Sierra had been located — it just wasn't black anymore.

Photos from a since-deleted social media post show the suspect's truck with a fresh coat of bright yellow paint.

Investigators are still working to locate the person who was behind the wheel when the truck was involved in two separate hit-and-runs on Lake Mead Boulevard, one of which killed a pedestrian.

That collision happened at the intersection of Lake Mead and Tonopah Drive on Sunday night. Police say the pedestrian, a 34-year-old male, was walking in a marked crosswalk when the pickup driver ran a red light and hit him.

In an updated statement on the investigation, police said they believe the driver was fleeing an earlier hit-and-run crash — also on Lake Mead Boulevard — when they struck the pedestrian.

An investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information that could help them find the driver to contact the Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The pedestrian's death was counted as the 15th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year. A rash of fatal collisions over the weekend prompted strong social media messaging from the Traffic Bureau.

"This is a trend we cannot continue, Las Vegas!" they wrote. "WE are all a part of this community, and WE need everyone's help to combat the rising FATAL collisions."

Officers laid out their advice to both drivers and vulnerable road users, like pedestrians.

Their message to drivers:



Slow down

Get a sober driver

Stay off your cell (phone) while driving

(Watch) for the vulnerable road users

Their message to "vulnerable road users":