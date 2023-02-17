Trio accused of holding North Las Vegas teen hostage face 28 charges after grand jury indictment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people accused of holding a North Las Vegas teen hostage were indicted by a grand jury.

On Nov. 5, Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin, and Daniel Omezcua were all arrested and booked on child abuse, neglect, and false imprisonment charges.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers found a 17-year-old girl who said she had been locked in a bedroom for more than a year with little food and only a bucket to relieve herself.

KTNV This file photo shows the arrest report for three people accused of holding a 17-year-old girl hostage in a North Las Vegas home.

A neighbor spotted her climbing out of a second-story window with a rope made out of clothing. She went into a neighbor's backyard asking for food and water and shared that she was only allowed to eat when her mom got home from work, police said.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the three on 28 counts. During the course of the investigation, the state said investigators found evidence to add new charges and identified a second victim.

Court records state the victims had been "tortured" for seven years. They also show Child Protective Services told police they had received eight reports prior to the arrests, but the agency didn't have enough evidence to step in.

Back in November, the three were released from custody, but prosecutors now argue they should be taken back into custody on a higher bail. The state also argued the three shouldn't be allowed to have contact with either victim or one of their biological children who is expected to testify in the case.

The defendants haven't entered a plea, and their next hearing date wasn't set as of this report.