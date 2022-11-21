Three adults accused of holding teenage girl captive in North Las Vegas face a judge

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenage girl was held captive in her own home for more than a year, police say.

The discovery was made last week in North Las Vegas. Monday morning, the people accused in the case will face a judge for the first time.

The girl's mother, Addy Gonzales, and her grandmother, Maria Pasarin, were arrested on charges of felony child abuse and false imprisonment. A third person, Daniel Omezcua, was also arrested on the same two felony charges. His relationship to the teen, her mother and grandmother was not specified in court documents reviewed by KTNV.

DETAILS: North Las Vegas police discover teenager locked in room for more than a year, report says

Police in North Las Vegas say the teen tied clothes together to make a rope and was able to climb out of her second-story window.

All she wanted was to ask neighbors for food and water — something she said she only received when her mom would return home from work.

After neighbors saw the teen using a ladder to climb back into the house, they called police. When officers arrived, they found a shocking scene. Inside the room, police said they found a box spring, a bed frame with a sheet and a bucket in the room that was filled with human waste.

The door to the room did not have a knob, it only had a deadbolt lock which required a key on both sides.

The girl told police she'd been living that way for at least a year.

"It's an uneasy feeling, knowing that way going on the whole time," said Jose Culin, a neighbor who spoke with KTNV.