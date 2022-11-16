North Las Vegas police discover teenager locked in room for more than a year, report says

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three adults were arrested on Nov. 5 after police discovered a teenager locked in a bedroom for more than a year with little food and a bucket to relieve herself.

On Nov. 4, North Las Vegas police responded to a house near Alexander Road and Fifth Street after receiving reports of a 17-year-old girl using a ladder to "climb back into her home."

Arriving police made contact with a neighbor, who told them the girl had come into their backyard before attempting to climb back into the room. The neighbor also told police that the girl began crying and begging the neighbor "not to tell anyone" after she was spotted.

Police rang the doorbell of the residence in an attempt to get in contact with the residents of the house, which include the girl's mother, Addy Gonzales; the girl's grandmother, Maria Pasarin; and Daniel Omezcua.

After getting no response, police began to speak with the teenager from the second-story window of the house, during which she told police that the room she was "unable to leave as the room did not have a knob, only a deadbolt lock."

According to a police report, the girl told police she had escaped to get water from the neighbor's spigot since she only received food when her mother returned home from work.

Gonzales, the girl's mother, told police that the girl "should not be locked in a room" and would not let officers into the house until she arrived home from work.

Once inside, police say they saw "only a box spring and bed frame" in the room, as well as a black bucket that was "half full of what appeared to be urine and fecal matter." The girl was then removed from the residence by officers.

Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua were all arrested and booked into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of child abuse and neglect, as well as false imprisonment.