Trial date set for Las Vegas man accused of killing boy, hiding body in freezer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brandon Toseland, the Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer, will be tried in December.

It's the latest update in the case, after Toseland pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Thursday.

Toseland appeared in court again on Tuesday for a status hearing, where a judge scheduled his trial to begin on Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

The child's mother told police Toseland became possessive and controlling after she and her two children moved into his east Las Vegas home in March of 2021. She said she last saw her 4-year-old son, Mason Dominguez, in December.

In February, Toseland was arrested after the mother managed to send her daughter to school with notes begging for help. In response to a civil lawsuit, Toseland's attorneys argued Mason's mother knew about his death and helped hide it.

Also on Thursday, prosecutors told a judge they hadn't yet decided whether Toseland will face the death penalty.

He remains jailed on murder, kidnapping and other charges.

