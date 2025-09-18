Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic stop leads to a drug bust near Mesquite, $530,000 in meth found

Stock image of police lights.
MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — A traffic stop in Mesquite turned into a drug bust when police encountered a man exhibiting possible signs of drug-related activity on Monday, according to Mesquite Police.

The driver consented to being searched and found multiple checks written to the driver of $2,000 each and other "memos" linking the money to drug activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 45 individually packaged bags of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of about $530,000.

The suspect, Marco Antonio Diaz of Westminster, Colorado, was arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking a controlled substance and was transported to Clark County Detention Center for booking and prosecution.

