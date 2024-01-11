Three suspects arrested after stealing vehicle in Las Vegas, crashing in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Three people have been arrested after stealing a car in Las Vegas and crashing in Pahrump.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 2:50 p.m., deputies tried to stop a vehicle near the Pahrump Nugget. However, deputies stated the vehicle sped away from them and went southbound on Highway 160 in the direction of Manse.

Investigators said the suspect then turned around to come back into Pahrump on Highway 160 and went west on Highway 372. Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed onto private property near N. Blagg Road and E. Irene Street.

Police said three people were taken into custody and while looking for the vehicle's information, deputies discovered it had been stolen from Las Vegas.

No further details about the suspects' identities or possible charges have been released, as of Thursday afternoon.