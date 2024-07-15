Third suspect arrested after fight escalates into shooting in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting in west Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened on May 18 in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road.

Officers found three victims who had been shot. One person, who has been identified as 41-year-old Carl Chester Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the victims were approached by several unknown individuals and a fight started before someone pulled out a gun. The suspects ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

On May 23, law enforcement identified and arrested the first suspect, who has been identified as 29-year-old Keveon Glenn.

Last Wednesday, July 10, police identified a second suspect as 63-year-old Michael Mays, who was also arrested.

On Friday, July 12, Las Vegas police identified and arrested a third suspect, who has been identified as 52-year-old Monroe Jones.

Three men are all being held at the Clark County Detention Center and are in custody, as of Monday afternoon.

Glenn is facing open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder charges and is scheduled to be in court on July 25.

Jones is facing the same charges and is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on August 29.

In addition to those charges, Mays is also facing a charge of a prohibited person owning a gun. Court records show he is scheduled to be in court on July 16.