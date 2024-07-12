Second homicide suspect arrested in May slaying

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second suspect in a May homicide is now in custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arrested 63-year-old Michael Mays Wednesday for his suspected involvement in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured with gunshot wounds.

Mays is facing an open murder charge.

On May 18 around 4 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 7300 Prairie Falcon Road.



Police say they found three people with gunshot wounds. A man died at the scene and the other two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

Police say the two victims were approached by several strangers. An altercation happened which escalated into a shooting. The suspects fled before police arrived.

After nearly two months of investigating, police arrested Mays thanks to LVMPD's Criminal Apprehension Team.