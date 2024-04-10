Teenager shot, killed at apartment complex in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead after being shot an apartment complex in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 9:22 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way.

Investigators determined the teenager was involved in a fight with several other individuals at the complex shortly before the shooting. All suspects ran away before officers arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they found the teen who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The victim's identification, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released from the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.