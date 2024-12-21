Suspect in barricade on Kona Coast Way has been taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers responded to a report of an armed person barricaded in a home in the 4200 block of Kona Coast Way.
Officers were able to gain control of the situation, and the person was taken into custody without incident.
Roads will be opening soon as resources begin to clear.
