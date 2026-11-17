LAS VEGAS — Police are asking the public to avoid an area in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon due to a suspect believed to be armed with a gun refusing to leave a residence.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it received a report of a domestic disturbance near the 4700 block of Killington Street around 12:36 p.m.
"The incident remains ongoing, and specialized units have been deployed to the scene," LVMPD said in a statement.
Killington Street is located near Lone Mountain Road and the 215.
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