Suspect believed to have hit ambulance, LVMPD patrol car arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a suspected DUI driver hitting a patrol car and ambulance Wednesday night.

It stems from officers responding to a report of someone asleep behind the steering wheel of their car in a parking lot near the Lake Mead/Decatur shopping center.

An officer and a paramedic tried to talk to the person, but they reportedly wouldn't comply to commands, and an altercation occurred, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver managed to put the car in drive, colliding with an LVMPD patrol car and an ambulance, according to authorities.

A paramedic and LVMPD officer were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and their vehicles sustained damage.

On Thursday morning, officers said they found the vehicle involved and located the suspect inside.

Another fight ensued between the suspect and officers, authorities said, but the woman was eventually taken into custody.

LVMPD noted that no officers were injured.