Surveillance snapshots show persons of interest in Las Vegas homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New images released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show multiple persons if interest sought in connection with a homicide investigation that began earlier this month.

Detectives are investigating the killing of a man on July 7, 2023 in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

A man in his 20s was fatally shot there at approximately 3:18 p.m., police said previously.

KTNV

Investigators believe the killing occurred after an argument between several people at a town house on Sierra Bello Avenue.

Surveillance video shared by police on Thursday shows four people walking in a group, as well as close-up views of multiple people entering what appears to be a convenience store.

Police said these individuals are considered persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information about the individuals or their whereabouts is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at http://crimestoppersofnv.com.