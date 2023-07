LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following an apparant shooting in the western part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 3:18 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue.

Investigators said they received reports that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, police said they found the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday afternoon, no further details have been released.