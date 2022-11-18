Stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park was not a "random act of violence," North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police say the search for a suspect involved in the stabbing of three men in the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park.

According to a news release, detectives don't believe the attack was a "random act of violence" and are currently working on all available leads.

On Nov. 12, at 2:09 p.m., NLVPD responded to the park in reference to reports of a stabbing and immediately located three males (aged 18, 23 and 40, according to police reports) suffering from various injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a fight that occurred between two groups, and during the fight, an unknown individual stabbed the three males before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.

Two of the three victims injured in a stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park have been treated and released from UMC, according to North Las Vegas police.

The third victim has been listed by hospital officials as "in stable condition," but has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com [crimestoppersofnv.com].