Sex offender accused of running an unlicensed Las Vegas spa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A convicted sex offender in Las Vegas is accused of running a spa without a license.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers say the business was called Magna Sculpt located near Flamingo Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

Police say Christopher Clark advertised multiple procedures including body sculpting treatments, botox and vampire facials.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners told LVMPD he did not have a license.

The police report says they found sex videos they believe were recorded at the spa on his phone.