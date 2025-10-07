Road rage incident leads to arrest in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A road rage incident on Sahara and Walnut leads to the arrest of a person in the east valley on Monday night.

Metro Police first received calls about the incident around 6:11 p.m. near Sahara and Walnut.

According to Metro Police, the subject involved in the road rage incident hit the victim with an object and fled from the scene as police were arriving. Officers followed the person who ran into a residence in the 4000 block of Patterson.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.