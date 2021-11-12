Red Rock Scenic Drive reopens after shooting involving NHP, man accused of ramming cars identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Scenic Drive Loop at Red Rock Canyon is open again after a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol closed it down through the duration of the Veterans Day holiday.

The suspect involved has been identified by police as 29-year-old Erik Legried.

PREVIOUS: Nevada Highway Patrol shoots man after ramming police vehicles at Red Rock Canyon

Authorities say NHP troopers were investigating a distress call from the visitors center around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday when Legried crashed or rammed his vehicle into a fence and then smashed into the marked trooper vehicles with his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Troopers shot Legried just after 7 a.m., the agency says. He was transported to the University Medical Center. It is unclear the extent of his injuries.

Legried faces several charges related to the incident including three counts of battery with a deadly weapon against a first responder, three counts of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon that's not a firearm, and two counts of damaging or destroying property of $5,000 or more.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

