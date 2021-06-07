John 'Little Zion' Doe positively identified, mother wanted for murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer provided a significant update in the homicide investigation of John “Little Zion” Doe, whose body was found near Mountain Springs Trailhead on May 28, on June 7.

John "Little Zion" Doe has been identified as 7-year-old Liam Husted, a missing child from San Jose, California.

Husted and his 35-year-old mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, apparently left San Jose on May 24 and were last seen at Laguna Beach on May 26.

Later that day, the vehicle, which is a dark blue Dodge Caliber, was seen in the Victorville area.

On May 29, the vehicle was spotted near Grand Junction, Colorado.

On May 31, his mother checked into a hotel room by herself in the Denver area. A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued.

According to LVMPD, the boy's father has been notified and is not involved in any way.