Las Vegas police still needs public's help to identify dead boy found on trailhead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is urging the public's help in identifying the body of a boy who was found Friday in the area of the Mountain Springs trailhead.

Lt. Raymond Spencer said on Tuesday that hundreds of tips have been received all over the country and they are vetting all of them. He also wanted to ask for tips from schoolteachers in Clark and Nye counties, believing it could help bring a break to the case.

“If you’re a schoolteacher and you recognize the photo that was pushed out over the weekend, and you think it could potentially be a student you have taught, we encourage you to call the tip line and we have officers physically going door to door checking on the welfare of all those children," he said.

The boy was previously misidentified by a woman who believed it was her son that had been killed. That child was located with his father on a camping trip in Utah.

PREVIOUS STORY: After initial mistaken identity, police in Las Vegas search for ID of child's body found by hiker