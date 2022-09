LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Los Feliz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard, after a woman threatened to set the house on fire.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., SWAT officers made entry into the house "and took the suspect safely into custody without significant injury," according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The woman was not identified.