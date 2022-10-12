Police: Woman, children kidnapped in Las Vegas were rescued after 911 call from moving car

(KTNV) — A woman and three children were rescued after a suspected kidnapping that started in Las Vegas and ended in Mesquite, according to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department.

The incident led to the arrest of 34-year-old Justin Junius Carter, a resident of Las Vegas.

The woman called 911 from a moving vehicle shortly after midnight on Monday, police said. She "was eventually able to speak quietly to the dispatcher, stating she was inside of a vehicle and needed help, but was not able to provide many details," police said.

Dispatchers and police worked quickly to determine the woman's location so that officers could stop the car.

"Officers immediately observed signs of criminal activity and detained the male driver to begin an investigation," police said.

The woman told police Carter tried to stab her while in Las Vegas, then kidnapped her and the three children at knifepoint. He drove them to Mesquite, and the woman was able to develop a plan to call 911, police said.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, further details will not be released at this time," Mesquite officials said.

Mesquite's police chief hailed the woman and her children for their bravery.

"The bravery of this woman and her children cannot be overstated. They maintained their composure, and she bravely created a plan in her head to call for help as soon as she could," Chief Maquade Chesley stated. "I am grateful the dispatchers and officers working that night were ready to jump into action without hesitation to find and rescue these victims from such a terrifying experience. Their swift action and persistence to gather information from the 911 call saved this family from further harm."

Carter was booked into jail on the following charges:

