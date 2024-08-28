Police seek information after man is stabbed, hit by car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are seeking information from the community on Wednesday morning after a man was stabbed and run over by a car in the east valley.

Officers responding to reports of an auto-pedestrian collision in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue found the victim lying in the roadway had also been stabbed, said Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

The incident was first reported at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers discovered an additional crime scene after following a trail of blood that led them to the 4900 block of Lana Drive, Johansson explained.

Based on a preliminary investigation and interviews with residents, homicide detectives gathered the man was in an altercation at a residence near the intersection where he was later hit by a car.

During that fight, Johansson says the man was stabbed. Police have been told the stabbing suspect may be a Black female, he added.

After the stabbing, police believe the victim went east on Lana Drive and, eventually, ended up in the middle of Nellis Boulevard.

"As he’s in the middle of Nellis — we haven’t determined yet was he standing or was he kneeling or laying down — ...what we believe is an orange Dodge Challenger was going southbound on Nellis and struck our victim," Johansson said.

KTNV These images show the area near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue where Las Vegas police say a man was stabbed and then run over by a car on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

The driver of that Dodge Challenger then pulled over to the side of the road and removed the car's front bumper, which Johansson says was left at the scene.

Police are now looking for that vehicle, which Johansson further described as a "flat orange/burnt orange" Dodge Challenger of an unknown year. Johansson says the car should be missing its front bumper and the "front clip where the headlights go."

As of this report, police had not been able to identify the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We don’t have an identifying relationship between the victim and the suspect," Johansson said. "I think once we start learning the relationship of who he is, we’ll be able to identify the other parties involved."

Investigators are now asking anyone with information about the car or the stabbing to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide @lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.