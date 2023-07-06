Police: 'Reckless rider' rode dirt bike on casino floors, did wheelies on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A "reckless rider" who police say rode a dirt bike through Las Vegas casino floors is jailed on Thursday.

Police say the rider was also observed doing wheelies up and down Las Vegas Boulevard and fleeing from law enforcement.

The man, who was not identified by police in social media posts announcing the arrest, wore a T-shirt with the slogan "Till the f—in wheels fall off" in photos shared by police.

R.A.I.D. officers conducted surveillance on known reckless rider. This individual had created multiple events on Las Vegas Blvd, where he rode through casino floors, up stairs and escalotors. #NotSmart. He did wheelies up and down Las Vegas Blvd and ran from Law Enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Ao9S1yf32B — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 6, 2023

"The rider thought he would never get caught," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials stated.

LVMPD's RAID unit led the investigation was able to take the rider into custody "without incident," according to police.

His truck and dirt bike were towed, they noted.

Police say the man was booked into jail on the following charges:



driver disobeying peace officer, endangering person of property (three felony counts)

disregard for the safety of persons or property (four gross misdemeanor counts)

reckless driving (four misdemeanor counts)

assault with a deadly weapon (one felony count)

child abuse and neglect (one felony count)

coercion with force or threat of force (one felony count)

LVMPD created its RAID unit — the Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail — in 2022 with the aim to address reckless and trick driving in Southern Nevada.

Since then, the team played a role in busting a trick driving ring causing problems for truckers in the Apex area and shutting down a social media influencer's trick driving event on Las Vegas Boulevard.

